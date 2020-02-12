KC man accused of fatal shooting at people from 2019 | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has been charged with the fatal shooting of a man from 2019.

Ronnie Steven Grady, 42, is confronted with second-degree murder and armed charges.

According to court reports, the Kansas City police were sent to the 5300 block of Olive Street in Kansas City for a reported shooting. The calling party said that a man in a black truck shot another man who was talking by the truck.

The truck was last seen west on 53rd Street. Detectives found the victim, Michael K Jones, on the street near 53rd and Olive.

Tips and witnesses led the police to identify Grady as the suspect. A computer check showed that he was driving a green truck, similar to the one described in the recording scene. Witnesses also warned the police that the victim and the suspect had a dispute about a woman.

Police said that after reading his Miranda rights, Grady acknowledged that he knew the victim and he and the victim were arguing about a woman. Grady told the police that the victim was high and warlike, although he had never physically contacted him.

He stated that he had shot him up close, but an autopsy report revealed no evidence of close fire and had two access wounds in his back. A witness who saw the shooting told the police that the suspect and the victim only had an oral argument before the victim was shot.

Another witness stated that he had heard two men argue when he saw a man in front of the fire at the victim, standing on the corner of 53rd and Olive.

Prosecutors asked for a $ 250,000 cash bond for Grady.

