KC family reunites photos with owners after the closure of Portrait Innovations | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Bononi house has been converted into a kind of headquarters because they try to get back portraits, photo albums, mugs, ornaments and more from families.

“Graduation photos. Young children. Complete families. It is a suit. Unfortunately I don’t have a phone number. So I have no way of getting this family, “said Brian Bononi whose family reunites photos with their owners.

Bononi found mementos while measuring a retail space along Boardwalk Avenue in Kansas City. There was once a location for portrait innovations.

“They had just been piled through a door to be thrown away,” Bononi said.

Bononi said the photos probably went to a landfill after the company filed for bankruptcy and closure without warning. As a father himself, he could not allow that to happen to all about 148 families whose faces smiled at him from cloths and mugs.

He got permission from the rental company and the landlord to take them all home. Bononi, his wife and children made an alphabetical Excel spreadsheet, received a Google telephone number and texted 30 families whose names and telephone numbers were on their photos.

They also turned to social media and heard dozens of families eager to get what they thought was gone forever. The family kept an open house to reunite photos with the first 30 people who sent them a text message and even made a delivery.

“We jumped in the car and drove it down and delivered it to her workplace and it gave her cold shivers to get the photo. It was from her newest grandfather, “Bononi said. “I want to repeat for people who have received a text from us, this is not a scam. This is really legitimate. We really want to send you your photo. “

By turning their house into a portrait for reuniting portraits, the couple taught their children that if you see a problem, you can do something compassionate about it.

“We get to know it in our hearts, we help 148 families in our local community,” Bononi said

If you purchased photos from the Portrait Innovations on Boardwalk Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, you can send an email to the family to see if they have your photo by sending a portrait to [email protected]

The company closed before some portraits were complete, so the family had to tell some families that they don’t have their portraits.

