KC-based employees from parent company Russell Stover Lindt injured in chairlift crash | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two Kansas City-based employees from Lindt & Sprungli, the confectionery company owned by Russell Stover, were injured at a chairlift in the Swiss Alps.

According to local authorities, the incident happened on Thursday shortly after 10 p.m. when the four-person chairlift fell from a height of about 10 meters.

In a statement, company officials confirmed that two of the four injured were in the crashed people from Kansas City and that both are in medical care.

“We are in close contact with the medical team and the families of our employees and we want a quick and complete recovery. Our thoughts are with our employees and their families, “the company representatives said in a statement.

Authorities in Switzerland say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

