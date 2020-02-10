Kayla Ewell of Vampire Diaries Cast As Nocturna In Batwoman of Ruby Rose

The Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell was cast as Nocturna in the second season of the Batwoman of Ruby Rose.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the 13th episode of the Batwoman from Ruby Rose will introduce Nocturna to the series, with The Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell in the role of the villain of the vampiric DC Comics. The outlet notes that Batwoman’s version of Nocturna will be a “seductive and seductive” villain who haunts the beautiful people of Gotham City because of a rare disease that causes her need for human blood.

In the comics, Nocturna was introduced as a pale thief with light sensitivity before finally becoming a love interest for Bruce Wayne. The new 52 from DC Comics, however, re-introduced Nocturna as a Batwoman villain whose romantic relationship with Kate caused controversy and raised consent issues because mind-control was involved in their partnership.

View an official photo of Kayla Ewell as Nocturna in the Batwoman of Ruby Rose below!

In The Vampire Diaries, Kayla Ewell portrayed Vicki Donovan, a girl who was turned into a vampire. However, Kayla Ewell’s Vicki Donovan was killed shortly after the character became a vampire, marking the first major surprising death on The Vampire Diaries.

Are you excited to see The Vampire Diaries “Kayla Ewell as Nocturna on the Batwoman of Ruby Rose? Let us know your opinion about the latest Batwoman villain below!

The Batwoman of Ruby Rose continues this week with the episode entitled “Take Your Choice” and you can read the official synopsis below!

TWO’S A CROWD – While Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) must find the cause behind Beth’s debilitating headache. A visitor delivers good news to Jacob (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the limit and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) makes a devastating discovery. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert (# 112). Original air date 2/16/2020.

Batwoman plays Ruby Rose, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Elizabeth Anweis and Dougray Scott.

Batwoman is broadcast on the CW on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Source: Weekly entertainment

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film fanatic, political junkie, comic book nerd and enthusiastic about board games.