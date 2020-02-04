Kayaker was rescued in Everglades thanks to a washed-up telephone

A 67-year-old kayaker who was lost in the Everglades in Florida since January 29, was rescued after his phone was washed ashore and led rescuers to its last location.

Mark Miele from Williamsburg, Virginia, left for a solo kayak trip on January 22 and would return a week later.

Four days after he returned, a bag with Mr. Miele’s phone and wallet washed up on the banks of the Lopez River, according to the Naples Daily News. The National Park rangers have found the bag. The rangers worked with Collier County Sheriff’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to find Mr. Miele.

Law enforcement officials used data on Mr. Miele’s phone to determine his most recent coordinates. The sheriff’s office used the data to focus its search area.

A helicopter crew from the sheriff’s office found Mr. Miele a few miles from where his phone and wallet were found and led rescuers to his location.

Corporal Ed Henderson told local news channel WINK-TV when he first saw Mr. Miele that there was some concern that he had died.

“The first concern when we found him didn’t look like he was moving and we didn’t know if it would be a recovery or a rescue,” Henderson said.

Miele was transported to a hospital in Naples where he was treated for hypothermia and dehydration. It is believed that Mr. Miele was in the water for two days before he was found.

“It appears that if I talk to a man after he was on the scene, he goes, no, he was convulsive. He had been in the water for two days and it was really cold, “Mr. Henderson said.” Come back and watch the video and see the expression on his face and hold the rescuer’s hand, that was just … yes. “

The circumstances that cause Miele to lose his kayak are still unknown.

