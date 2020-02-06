Kawhi Leonard: “We have a good team”

Photo credit: homeofplaymakers.com

There have been many rumors and rumors that Los Angeles Clippers will be strengthened before the close of trading, but Kawhi Leonard denies any conversation with his statement. The Clippers (W36) are currently second in the Western Conference behind the Lakers (W38).

Kawhi Leonard

“We have played better lately. As I always said, we just want to be more consistent, make fewer mistakes and if we have that then we have to keep going. There are no complaints, we have a good team and a high chance. ”

Lou Williams, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard talked about the Clippers’ action at the close.

Lou Williams, 33, the security guard at the Los Angeles Clippers, said they literally hadn’t even spoken or talked about it. They are very excited about the group they have. They are confident in the guys they have in the locker room.

Kawhi Leonard on the trade date – “I’m good. We’ve played better lately. As I’ve always said, we just want to be more consistent, make fewer mistakes, and if that’s what we have, we have to keep going. No complaints, we have a good team and a high chance. “Pic.twitter.com/nJ1MEmqLf4

– Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 6, 2020