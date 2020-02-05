Katy Keene comes to Riverdale in First Look at Crossover

Veronica Lodge is on its way to New York, just in time for a nice little crossover.

On tonight Riverdale, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spends some time with her old boyfriend, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), which happens to be the titular star of the new Riverdale spin-off that will premiere tomorrow. E! News is looking at their reunion for the first time, where they reminisce about the past and chat about the future.

Katy’s first question is one of the many questions we have asked throughout the season about how Riverdale: The College Edition even works. When Veronica Barnard College enters NYC, Archie (KJ Apa) go with her, Katy wonders.

Veronica may not think because Riverdale might not survive without him. But Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) work remotely, so maybe she and Archie can too!

Veronica asks Katy about her boxing friend, K.O., with whom she has only just started.

“We are real now!” Katy says. “He is the best.”

Veronica remembers when Katy and K.O. first hands held to her quinceañera and K.O.’s hands were super sweaty, but all Katy remembers is that the Jonas Brothers performed.

In Katy Keene, which runs five years earlier than Riverdale, Katy and K.O. (played by Zane Holtz) have been together for a while and we meet him in the pilot together with Katy’s many other friends. Those friends include drag artist Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), the girl Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and of course Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray). The show follows them all while chasing their dreams in New York while no one tries to kill anyone (unlike Riverdale).

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale also includes Jughead and Bret (Sean Depner) in their badly advised duel, while Archie and his uncle keep getting into trouble and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) finds an opportunity to take revenge on the evil Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips).

It is broadcast at 8 p.m. on the CW. Katy Keene will premiere tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on the CW.