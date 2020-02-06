“Katy Keene” cast: Who is from “Riverdale” in the new CW spinoff?

Scroll to view more pictures

It’s hard to imagine life in front of Riverdale. Since the premiere in 2017, stars like Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa have developed into well-known names. What will happen to the cast of Katy Keene? ICYMI, Katy Keene, based on the Archie Comics of the same name, celebrates its premiere on Thursday, February 6th. It is the second spin-off after Riverdale after Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The show, starring Pretty Little Liars Alum and teen mystery legend Lucy Hale, is about an up-and-coming fashion designer named Katy Keene who is moving to New York to pursue her dreams. While there, she meets several other makers who are also in the Big Apple to pursue a career. Below is a Riverdale figure (more on that later). But Hale is not the only Katy Keene actor member that I know. Many members of the cast have recognizable careers that are sure to blow up even more after the spin-off premieres. (Let’s call it the Riverdale Effect.) We looked through the IMDB pages and resumed the cast of Katy Keene to find out what their deals were before they became CW idols. Find out these answers in advance.

Katy Keene will premiere on Thursday February 6th at 8pm. E.T./7 p.m. CT.

Lucy Hale as Katy Keene

We know who Lucy Hale is: she played Aria Montgomery in Freeforms Pretty Little Liars. Then she played on her first post-PLL show, 2018’s Life Penalty on The CW. The life sentence was canceled after one season, but it was enough for The CW’s Bigwigs to cast Hale as the main actress in Katy Keene: Ms. Katy Keene herself. On the show, Hale plays an up-and-coming fashion designer who is trying to get to New York City do. Anyone who has read the Archie comics knows that Katy Keene will achieve her dreams and become the designer she wanted, but it was not an easy way to get there.

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy

If the name “Josie McCoy” is familiar, it is because Josie starred in three seasons of Riverdale as the singer of Josie and the Pussycats and Archie Andrews short-lived romance. Josie left at the end of season three to pursue a music career, and lo and behold, that’s exactly what she does in Katy Keene. The spin-off is five years ahead of Riverdale. So Josie is no longer a teenager, but an adult trying to make it in the music industry without her pussy cats. Murray, who plays Josie, has been featured in the Netflix film Deidra & Laney Rob a Train and the ABC sitcom Alexa, Inc. since Riverdale. Katy Keene was also advertised as a musical. So expect a lot of music from Murray and Josie.

Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge / Ginger Lopez

Beauchamp plays Jorge, a Broadway actor who also appears in drag under the name Ginger Lopez. Katy Keene sees that Jorge has put his Broadway career on hold to try as a successful drag performer. Beauchamp, who played in Stonewall Ray / Ramona Garcia in 2015, told NewNowNext that he is glad that Jorge / Ginger’s role didn’t belong to a heterosexual man. “It’s incredible, and I think we need more of it: a queer person who plays a queer person. The best weird stuff goes to straight men, ”he said. “It is high time queer people interpreted and represented and actually be the ship. Since we’ve gotten to work, we can bring something that a heterosexual man may not be able to do. I feel really happy that I was selected for it. “

Julia Chan as Pepper Smith

Deadline described Pepper Smith as an “It” girl who is “funny, magnetic” and the “life of the party”. The magazine also calls the figure the “epicenter of all trendy things” that dreams of running its own fashion empire. However, there is one secret in Pepper’s life: Nobody knows how she has her money or whether she really has any. (Anna Delvey has entered the chat.) We’re not sure what will happen to Pepper in Katy Keene, but based on her fashion interests, she and Katy are expected to be either allies or rivals. Julia Chan, a British actress who grew up between Hong Kong and Great Britain, plays Pepper. She has also voiced Pickles Aplenty in BoJack Horseman and played in shows such as Schitt’s Creek, Saving Hope and Gotham.

Camille Hyde as Alexandra Cabot

Alexandra Cabot is a powerful New Yorker who tries to work her way up her father’s company. She is also the sister of Alexander Cabot. (More about him later.) As for Camille Hyde, who plays Alexandra, the Washington DC-born actress acted as a young Jessica Pearson in suits and appeared in shows like Heathers and The Good Doctor.

Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot

Laviscount plays Alexandra’s brother Alexander Cabot. Alexander is the CEO of his father’s company, who dreams of reviving a dead record label. Laviscount, a British actor, may be familiar to Big Brother fans. He played in the British version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 and played a regular role in Season 1 of Scream Queens. He was also supposed to play the lead role in Supernatural, Supernatural: Bloodlines, before The CW canceled the show. Nevertheless, Laviscount must have left an impression on the network, since he was a main character in Katy Keene.

Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly

K.O. Kelly is a boxer and Katy’s longtime friend who dreams of fighting in a welterweight world championship at Madison Square Garden in New York City. For money, he works as a personal trainer and bouncer. Holtz, a model and actor from Canada, played a starring role in Netflix ‘From Dusk to Dawn: The Series. He was also a male model in America’s Next Top Model (fun fact) and played in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, Cold Case and NCIS. (So ​​many problems, so much difference than Katy Keene.)

Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt

Katherine LaNasa plays Gloria Grandbilt, whose name resembles the fashion designer and celebrity Gloria Vanderbilt. The figure is described as a personal shopper in the luxury department store Lacy’s (a.k.a.Macy’s?), Which is aimed at the rich and famous. LaNasa has had a long sitcom career in shows like Three Sisters and Two and a Half Men. She also played in the legal drama Judging Amy and on the HBO show Big Love.