Katrina Kaif is a breath of fresh air in this minimalist look

Katrina Kaif is a real attraction and has been making waves in the industry in recent times. During his time in the industry, he has become a recognized name and rose to fame after sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya? She never fails to make a statement when she honors our social media timeline and the actress is known in the industry for her toned physique, her natural beauty and, of course, her killer movements. The actress, who is an avid user of social networks, has been visiting Instagram regularly and sharing glimpses of her life with her fans and followers.

Katrina Kaif wears a casual look

She is a star who has no effort and does not have a hard time looking good. Recently it was seen in the city, looking quite minimalist. She broke with a white cotton dress that had two pockets. The short dress was combined with a pair of white sneakers and no accessories.

Katrina Kaif is a natural beauty and hardly needs makeup to look good. She came out without makeup and sported shiny skin. We definitely want an idea of ​​your skin care regimen statistic! Katrina Kaif had open hair and parting in the middle and looked like a breath of fresh air.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be in love with Akshay Kumar as his wife in the Sooryavanshi of Rohit Shetty. The film is part of Shetty’s police universe and stars Neena Gupta, Sikander Kher, Gulshan Grover and Vivaan Bhatena. According to reports, Katrina and Akshay also recreated the iconic rain song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra for this movie and their BTS photos of the shooting also went viral. The film, produced by Karan Johar, is scheduled to premiere on March 27, 2020.