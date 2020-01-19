Katie Price posted a cute picture of her daughter Bunny, followed by a relapse of her glamorous mother Amy.

The former glamor model, 41, went on social media on Sunday to share a sweet snapshot of her adorable five-year-old with a lovely caption.

The mother of five shared the picture with her 2.1 million followers and wrote: “My bunny bops look so grown up that she is such a little me, especially her personality.”

In the photo, the little girl looked gorgeous as she smiled for the camera while showing her golden curly locks and bright bright eyes.

Then Katie shared an old-looking polaroid from her mother Amy, who is now 65 when she was a little girl.

She captioned the old photo and wrote, “Look how beautiful my mother is in this photo. I can see myself and my children in her. Can you do that?”

Amy had the same beautiful curly locks and facial features like Katie and her daughters Bunny and Princess.

Fans dived into the comment section to comment on Katie’s ‘mini-me’ bunny, with some suggesting the little ones are strikingly similar to Nan Amy and her big sister Princess.

A fan wrote: “Looks like a princess.”

While another added, “She’s so cute !! And looks just like you and princess.”

A third pointed out another similarity and wrote: “She looks like you are Mom Katie.”

Other fans called Bunny Katie’s ‘Double’ while another said, “She is you and Princess is your mother.”

Katie has Bunny and Jett with their ex-Kieran Hayler, Junior and Princess from their relationship with Peter Andre and Harvey from ex-footballer Dwight Yorke.

The 41-year-old’s post about Bunny comes when she was finally reunited with her youngest daughter after she or her brother, six, hadn’t seen Christmas.

Katie’s two youngest children spent the season with their father Kieran when Katie flew to Thailand with Harvey to celebrate New Year’s.

Katie recently shared a moment when she smacked Bunny on the lips when they were reunited, and her followers loved public affection for her daughter.

Katie’s cute bunny snapshot also comes just a month after pointing out the similarities between herself and her daughter Princess, 12.

She compared herself to herself when she was only 18 when she started her glamor career.

She looked much more natural, with stunning facial features and beautiful, brunette curls that framed her face.

Princess looks strikingly similar in the photo of her recently taken. Her blonde curls were exchanged for brunettes.

Katie shared it on Instagram and said, “How much princess looks like me, I was 18 in this picture and that was princess yesterday.”

Katie was recently banned from bringing her 14-year-old son Junior and 12-year-old daughter Princess to Thailand from her failed marriage to Peter Andre and children Jett (six) and Bunny (five) with ex-Kieran Hayler.

The star has since returned from their trip and has been reunited with their little ones.

For the past few days, Katie has captured a sweet moment on her Instagram page when Bunny and Jett have opened a number of exciting gifts.

The mother of five seemed to be showering her children with presents, and she documented the moment by proudly showing off Jett and Bunny who opened their presents.

After missing two of her five children so much, Katie accompanied the clips with a series of heart emojis.

