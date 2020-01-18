Katie Price is praised by fans when she kisses daughter Bunny on the lips

Katie Price was praised by fans for her reaction to the reunion with daughter Bunny Hayler after a long hiatus from her two youngest children.

The 41-year-old former glamor model hadn’t seen five-year-old Bunny or her six-year-old brother Jett over Christmas because they’d spent him with their father Kieran Hayler before flying to Harvey to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Harvey.

Katie shared a moment when she smacked Bunny on the lips when they were reunited, and her followers loved the public affection for her daughter.

In the photo, Katie had closed her eyes when she brought Bunny in for the kiss.

Katie Price kisses daughter Bunny on the lips

(Image: Instagram)

Bunny kept her eyes open and smiled as she spent time with her mother.

Katie has titled the photo on Twitter: “Kisses with my bunny bops”

Her fans quickly praised the picture and gave the reality star glowing comments after the usual negativity that greeted her when posting pictures of this kind.

There were many commentators who just wrote: “Nice”

A number of fans released heart emojis in response to seeing the picture.

Another thought, in which her daughter let her face down from Katie’s mother’s side, was: “Bunny is your mother’s picture.”

Katie Price wishes a better year for 2020

(Image: supplied by WENN)

It’s all part of a decent start to the new year for Katie, who vowed not to drink alcohol to have a healthy 2020.

A source told The Sun: “Katie knows that she let herself go a little last year – especially in the summer when she drank and celebrated far too much.

“This is the perfect time for Katie to detoxify and get back to her best.

“She had a very calm and reasonable Christmas and continued this over New Year in Thailand.”

