Katie Price appears to have called Bianca Gascoigne after commenting on Kris Boyson's topless photo

Kris Boyson’s recent Instagram post seems to be causing a stir with his on / off girlfriend Katie Price.

The 30-year-old personal trainer used the app to share a photo of himself posing topless while cooking in his kitchen, showing off his wavy abs and impressive six-pack.

However, 41-year-old Katie was not happy when reality TV star Bianca Gascoigne left a comment on the snapshot and apparently described her as a “beggar”.

It all started when Kris titled his picture “Man with a pan – Yes, I cook once for once … Today it starts! Eat clean, big things come!”

Kris Boyson’s topless Snap caused a sensation

Katie Price wrote a comment

“You are eggs on toast without the eggs!” Bianca replied, followed by a wink and a crying laughing emojis.

Katie answered shortly afterwards: “A lot is asking for comments here.”

She ended the comment by posting three of her own screaming laughing emojis.

Bianca Gascoigne appeared to be an excavation

Mirror Online has asked representatives for Katie, Bianca and Kris to comment.

Kris and Katie broke up late last year after the mother of five admitted that she had cheated.

It followed the scandal that broke out in October when Katie made headlines for struggling with contractor Charles Drury in Turkey.

Katie and Kris are on and off

She was recently declared bankrupt and has lost her manor house in West Sussex.

Katie has packed several public appearances across the country to make a little more money.

Quest Red has signed up for a fourth series of My Crazy Life, which accompanies her and her turbulent love life with her on / off friend Kris.