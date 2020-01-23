Kathryn Busby becomes head of TriStar Television

Durado Brooks

Congratulations to Kathryn Busby, who has been appointed Executive Vice President of TriStar Television.

Busby, previously senior vice president of development for Sony Pictures Television’s Gemstone Studios boutique production unit, will now lead TriStar into the new decade. Busby will report to Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“I am very excited about this new opportunity and look forward to working more closely with Jason and Chris and working with Nicole Brown on the film side as we honor the TriStar legacy and build the brand in the new decade,” Busby said a statement. “There are so many great outlets, and with all of Sony’s considerable resources, I can’t wait to work with the TriStar team to tell stories that are challenging, distinctive, and loud.”

Both Parnell and Clodfelter added: “Regardless of whether at SPT or our label for boutique production, Kathryn can look back on a long history of success in developing original series in an innovative way. Kathryn’s creativity and passion for the artist are infectious and we are happy that she brings her unique vision to TriStar. “

Busby was behind projects like Absentia, Ultraviolet and Carter. In her previous position as Vice President of Original Programming for TNT and TBS, Busby developed shows such as Black Box, Wedding Band and Sullivan & Son.

Congratulations again!

