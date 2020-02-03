Kathleen Kennedy says that Harrison Ford is still on “Indiana Jones 5”

Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Harrison Ford is still involved with Indiana Jones 5.

In 2016, Walt Disney Studios announced that a fifth Indiana Jones movie would go to the cinema in 2019 with Harrison Ford back as the famous archaeologist. However, Indiana Jones 5 has since been reduced to the summer of 2021 and has seen writers like David Koepp and Jonathan Kasdan come and go.

There are also rumors that the fifth Indiana Jones film might be a reboot of the franchise with a younger actor taking over the titular role of Harrison Ford. During a red carpet interview with BBC at the BAFTA awards, Lucas film president Kathleen Kennedy offered an update on the status of Indiana Jones 5, stating that the project is ready as soon as the script reaches its satisfaction:

“We work away, get the script where we want it and then we are ready to go.”

Kathleen Kennedy, who was present to accept the BAFTA Fellowship prize, also confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 is a continuation of previous adventures and that Harrison Ford is excited to resume his role:

“Oh, Harrison Ford will be involved. It is not a restart, it is a continuation. (Harrison) can’t wait. He is absolutely (involved). “

The fifth Indiana Jones is directed by Steven Spielberg and marks Lucasfilm’s first entry in the franchise under the umbrella of Disney. John Williams is committed to writing the score after having previously lent his talent to the last four chapters of the film series.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled on July 9, 2021 at the cinema.

Source: BBC

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film fanatic, political junkie, comic book nerd and enthusiastic about board games.