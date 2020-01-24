Kathie Lee Gifford opened about how she suffered from “paralyzing loneliness” after her husband, Frank, died in 2015.

The 66-year-old entertainer stopped at her old meeting point, Today, on Thursday to discuss her new life after moving to Nashville, recalling how her former home began to feel “like a mortuary” without her 29-year-old partner or her children Cody, 29 and Cassidy, 26, who were adults had moved.

“This house of mine in Connecticut where Frank and I raised our beautiful children, we had so many happy years,” she began. “And then it felt like a mortuary alone with me there. And I said I had to make a new life for myself, or this one will kill me. The loneliness was paralyzing. It was paralyzing.”

She said she found comfort in appearing with her former co-host Hoda Kotb, but “I would go there again at night.” She asked herself “where is life in abundance” and landed at Nashville in response.

And Hoda could no longer agree with that when she intervened: “Since you’ve arrived in Nashville, I have the feeling that it is a puzzle piece that fits, I have the feeling that it has always been that way for you.”

Kathie Lee said the move to the capital of Tennessee had been going on for years because she was ready to return to the city where she started her career in entertainment.

“You know, I worked there for the first time in 1978 on a situational comedy called ‘Hee Haw Honeys’ and it was a very different city then, but the people are still the same. The city is now unrecognizable to me. But the people are the same. “

She recorded three albums while she was there and also made some famous friends – including Dolly Parton, The Gatlin Brothers and Kenny Rogers.

The move has turned out to be cathartic for the former “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” presenter when she unveiled Hoda and her replacement on “Today, “Jenna Bush Hager, that she is now in a good place.

“I’m so good. I’m happy. Happy in the South, happy in Nashville. It’s a culture of kindness down there,” she said seriously, adding, “I hear church bells all the time. I go to rodeos.” and so, no, I’m kidding! “

