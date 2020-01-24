Kate Middleton wears a military style coat. Here's how you can do it too

The royal family recently made the media buzz and it makes the headlines daily. The headlines come amidst the shocking announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to retire as senior members of the royal family and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. As their transition phase begins and senior members of the royal family determine the details of their move, Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled to Bradford for a series of engagements.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are loved by the locals and let their heads spin whenever they go out in public. They drew a huge fan of fans and crowds gathered to meet and greet the royal couple. And there is rarely a time when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge does not make a style statement. And this time it was no different. Kate Middleton arrived in Bradford with Prince William by her side and wore a khaki military coat dress by Alexander McQueen to beat the chill in the air.

The coat dress had two pockets and flattered its silhouette with a waisted belt at the waist. She paired the coat with a miniature bag in contrasting black crocodile skin and a pair of black heels. She completed her look with a new blowout and a few earrings to compensate for her minimal makeup. Other photos that surfaced on social media showed Kate Middleton after taking off her coat to reveal a pretty black and white Zara dress that was tied around the neck with a bow. The duchess skillfully matched the coat with a black and white dress and made clever use of her accessories which doubled with the dress as well as with the coat. Very stylish!

