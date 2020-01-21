Kate Middleton launches a historic survey on early childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge is launching an online survey throughout the United Kingdom on early childhood.

The historical survey, titled “Five big questions about children under five,” will give the British the opportunity to offer their views on how to raise the next generation and see Kate Middleton travel to Birmingham, Cardiff, Surrey and London in just 24 hours to help gather recommendations.

It will comprise only five short questions designed to help shape public perceptions of the importance of the early years through first-hand experiences offered by parents, families and caregivers.

A statement from Kensington Palace explains: “This public feedback will also help focus the work of His Royal Highness through The Royal Foundation as he strives to provide children across the United Kingdom with the best foundation for a healthy and healthy life. satisfactory. “

Kate launched the survey on Tuesday during a visit to MiniBrum, which is an interactive world for children at Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum.

The mini city aims to provide children with a better understanding of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) through play and problem solving.

On Wednesday, the Duchess will join the parents in the nursery at the Early Years Foundation in London in Southwark, where she will help nursery workers serve children breakfast. The purpose of your visit is to highlight the importance of nutrition for the development of a child.

After this, Kate, who currently has two children under the age of five, will attend a sensory class for babies at the Ely and Careau Children’s Center in Cardiff, which supports children with special needs and provides support to parents.

Kelly Beaver, managing director of public affairs at Ipsos MORI, who will conduct the survey on behalf of The Royal Foundation, said the survey will be the first of its kind to reflect “how it feels to be the father of a child under five today.”

“The (survey) is a fantastic way for the British public to share their views on the importance of the early years,” he added.

David Holmes CBE, executive director of the Family Action charity, said: “Every parent, caregiver and family wants the best for their child and raising the profile of the first vital years in a child’s life is a work of national importance.

“The knowledge of this survey will give the first years a valuable orientation of the sector in the design and delivery of services and support that reflect what matters most to people.”

You can participate in the survey here.

