Kate Middleton encourages children to feel “confident” and seek support for mental health

The Duchess of Cambridge has encouraged young people to ask for help when they are struggling with psychological problems, and said that this “can be incredibly brave.”

On Monday, February 3, the Duchess published a statement on the occasion of the start of Children’s Mental Health Week, an annual initiative organized by the charity Place2Be for children.

In her statement, the Royal Dutch sketched how the world can look like a “scary and discouraging place” for children, making them less comfortable at being open to problems they are experiencing.

“Although we may not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act – such as sharing worries or asking for help – can be incredibly brave,” Kate said.

“Helping children feel confident about looking for support can have a transforming impact on their lives.”

The Duchess stated that trying out new things and moving outside of your comfort zone are “important skills that can increase children’s resilience and self-esteem.”

“Learning these skills early in life can provide children with tools to face future challenges that they can face in adulthood,” she said.

Kate closed her message by saying that she is ‘happy’ to support Place2Be’s Children’s Week for Mental Health, the theme of which is ‘courage’ in 2020.

“Through all my interactions with the charity, I am proud to have seen how the work makes children, young people, and adults more confident to take care of their mental health, but there is much more to do,” said the royal confirmed.

Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge launched a groundbreaking online survey in the UK that explored various facets of early childhood.

The survey, entitled “Five Big Questions about the Under Fives,” consists of five short questions designed to help shape public perception of the importance of the early years of children.

These include questions such as: “What do you find most important for children growing up in the UK today to live a happy adult life?”

A statement issued by Kensington Palace regarding the survey said: “This public feedback will also help to concentrate the work of Her Royal Highness through The Royal Foundation, as it seeks to provide children in the United Kingdom with the best basis for a Lead a healthy and satisfying life. “

On Sunday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Baftas in a gold-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress.

