Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey bring their “love sailing” online fight

17 years later and Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey still don’t see face to face with their ‘love sailing’.

On Friday, Matthew went to Instagram to share a cute retrospect of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, the romantic comedy of 2003 with the two actors. In the scene, his character, Benjamin Barry, argues with the character Hudson, Andie Anderson, about letting the “love fern” plant she gave him die. He endorsed the photo, “the damn fern.”

Hudson responded to her co-star’s post with a crying, smiling emoji, before hating the plagues by posting the photo on her Instagram page with the caption, “That damn fern …? That damn fern ?! ?! YOU DIE! ❤️. “

In the beloved film – which has cemented the two as bona fide rom com idols – Andie has been instructed by her magazine to get a man to fall in love with her and break up with her for a story within 10 days . Hijinks followed when the beau she chooses, Benjamin, had his own bet.

The shared snap was of the scene in which Andie crashes the man’s poker night in an attempt to sabotage him. She suddenly sees the plant she has given to Ben and reacts hilariously, trying to make him break down.

“Oh no! Our love sailing!” Andie says. “It’s dead.”

“No, honey, it just sleeps,” Ben says. “You let it die!” Andie replies: “Will you let us die? Think about it.”

In 2018, Kate and her mother, Goldie Hawn, shared their good memories of the film, with Kate revealing how she made the film flourish.

“I was very involved in [the development phases],” Kate recalled ET at the time. “So to watch a movie that I was involved with from the start and saw the success, [it] was great.”

Goldie gushed: “It was so amazing and that’s why it was such a great movie – because it had such great chemistry. You were so good at it, honey.”

Meanwhile, the cute social media exchange between Kate and Matthew makes us and fans beg for another fun cinematic outing with the two stars.

