Kate Garraway amazes fans with an optical illusion that 'whirls around with your eyes'

Kate Garraway made her followers look twice after sharing an astonishing optical illusion.

The 52-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter has shared an image on Instagram that has sparked heated debate among her followers who have been trying to create the bizarre illusion.

The star of I’m A Celebrity released the picture, which contained two blocks that appeared to be completely different shades of gray stacked on top of each other.

There is some debate about whether the two blocks are different or the same color, but if you put a finger between the blocks, it becomes clear that they are exactly the same color, which greatly confuses your eyes.

The optical illusion that causes a stir

The picture looks different because the effect has darker and lighter shades in the middle.

Kate labeled the picture: “That caused a stir in our house tonight …”

It continued to cause a stir among its 588,000 followers, with more than 20,000 liking the picture and hundreds adopting the comments to add their two pfennigs.

Kate Garraway caused heated discussions after the picture was published

Her fans were as impressed by the illusion as she was stunned, with a comment: “This is insane! They would swear they had completely different colors.”

Anther wrote: “Oh my god, that’s incredible. They can play tricks like that on you.”

A third added, “This is incredible.”

The picture is called Cornsweet Illusion and was first used by Tom Cornsweet, who was an experimental psychologist in the 1960s.

He dealt with visual perception and was one of the first to discover that color is perceived differently together with the shading of 3D images.

Kate was a hit with viewers during her time at I’m A Celebrity and returned to Good Morning Britain with a stone lighter

It all depends on how they are lit and where the shadows fall.

In the picture, it looks like the upper square is darker and the lower one is lighter, since our brain sees this as a logical reaction to the picture.

The illusion arises when the light falls from the top left and the two blocks are tilted away from us.

In this way, we see the top block as illuminated, while the bottom block is in the shade.

When the two opposite shades are combined between the two blocks, our brain interprets the upper block as dark and the lower one as light.

