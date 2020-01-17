Kat Von D cuts ties with make-up brand, consumers return to buying their products

Just like movies and music, the world of makeup and beauty has its own celebrities. From Huda Kattan to Jeffree Star, many have also published their own make-up lines, including Kat Von D. However, in recent news, she announced that she was selling all of her make-up brand shares and also changing the name at KvD Vegan Beauty. Kat went to Instagram to announce the news. She wrote, “This past year has been a big change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my line of vegan shoes and I am now busy preparing the release of my long awaited album in the spring, followed by an international tour!

She continued: “As much as I wish, I could balance it all, in addition to continuing my makeup line, it became clear to me that I can’t do everything at maximum capacity. It is difficult to admit, because I have always said “You can do anything and anything”. But I don’t think admitting your limits is a bad thing. That said, I decided to sell my brand shares, by selling them to Kendo, my partners for 11 years. It was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided that I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is ready to do so. “

She added: “The transition for you, my loyal customers, will be smooth. In order to avoid confusion with such a major change, Kat Von D Beauty will take a moment to rename itself, so you will start to notice the change from KatVonD Beauty to KvD Vegan Beauty. I want to thank my beloved fans and followers who supported my vision of creating a brand that represents compassion, true artistic talent and challenges modern ideals of beauty – most of which I have never been able to identify with. I was able to create a makeup line that made strangers like me feel like we had a place in this world of “beauty”, and gave me and the others the tools to express ourselves in our own way, whether adopted by the majority or not. And I couldn’t have done all of this without you! Finally, thank you for understanding and respecting my choice, because it was difficult to do, but I am proud of everything, and I am convinced that the team will continue the KvD legacy! Here are many more years of KvD Vegan Beauty! “

Kat’s announcement to withdraw from her makeup line quickly picked up on social media. Many users were actually happy to have been able to buy the products now that she could not make them. One said, “I entered Sephora to buy Lolita after discovering that Kat Von D has resigned and will no longer make money with the brand.”

Another added: “Kat Von D has resigned from his position as founder and shareholder of KVD Beauty and I can finally buy the lipsticks for which I have never been able to find a dupe.”

One of them shared: “Me and the girls arriving in Sephora now that Kat Von D has left the brand.”

Another wrote: “Kat Von D has sold his shares to Kendo and is no longer receiving profit from the make-up brand. So catch me buying the Trooper eyeliner again. “

One of them tweeted, “It’s amazing to scroll through Kat Von D’s research and see how many of us boycotted her, but are now buying / considering makeup for the new image.” It turns out that people are more likely to buy products that are not sold by a fool. Sensational.”

