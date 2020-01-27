Kat McNamara makes an arrow quiz about Olicity, Mia and Green Arrow: Video

Kat McNamara may play Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak’s daughter in The CW’s Arrow, but how well does she know the show she’s on? Before the Arrow series finale on Tuesday, January 28th, we tested McNamara’s Arrow knowledge to find out how much she really knows about the DC superhero show after two seasons as Mia Smoak. (Spoiler alert: the woman quit high school for four years without reason. In other words, she killed her.)

When McNamara told StyleCaster in her January digital cover story, Arrow was her second audition after finding out that Shadowhunters was canceled in 2018. At first she was told that the character would be a policeman with a sharp tongue. “The pages were dummy pages, so it was just a fictional character for the audition. It was like a rookie cop with a dark past and a little dry sense of humor, ”she recalled. “I said, ‘Oh. I will do something else. A bit more structured. I’ll find out what cops are going through. “

Little did McNamara know that the character she actually auditioned for was Mia Smoak, Oliver, and Felicity’s adult daughter from the future. Needless to say, McNamara freaked out when showrunner Beth Schwartz told her truth after getting the role. As for the series finale and her role in the upcoming Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries, McNamara teased that fans should expect the unexpected. “I think people will be very surprised at how we do things. Expect the unexpected because you can’t really rely on anything.”

She also confirmed that the spin-off will focus on Mia after her father’s death. “It is very difficult to pick up her father’s coat so soon after he meets and so soon after he is lost. It is a major hurdle that Mia has to jump over to really determine if she can see herself as this heroine,” said “I think she’s asking a little bit if she can do justice to his legacy.”

McNamara and Mia have a lot to offer. To refresh your memory on the Arrowverse, watch Kat McNamara take on the ultimate trivia challenge.