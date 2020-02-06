Kat Dennings reacts to the first recordings of WandaVision from Marvel Studios

WandaVision star Kat Dennings responded to the first preview for the upcoming Marvel Studios series.

Thor from Marvel Studios introduced the audience to Darcy Lewis from Kat Denning, the witty assistant to scientists Jane Foster and Erik Selvig. Although Kat Dennings would repeat her role as Darcy in Thor: The Dark World, she has not been in films from Marvel Studios since the much-criticized sequel was released.

Fortunately for fans of Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, she returns for the upcoming Marvel Studios series WandaVision and the actress responded to the first preview for the show on her official Twitter account. Kat Dennings shared the WandaVision preview, which debuted at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and included the ‘eyes’ emoji in her post, which are usually used to indicate an attraction or interest in something or someone.

Watch Kat Denning’s reaction to the Marvel Studios trailer for WandaVision below!

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/ikZ05pCsdo

– Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) 3 February 2020

Are you excited to see Kat Dennings return as Darcy in WanadaVision from Marvel Studios? Let us know below!

Here is the official synopsis for WandaVision:

“WandaVision” from arvel Studios combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powerful creatures who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems .

Directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as main writer, WandaVision plays Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn in a role not released.

WandaVision will exclusively premiere at Disney Plus in December 2020

Source: Kat Dennings

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film fanatic, political junkie, comic book nerd and enthusiastic about board games.