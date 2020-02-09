Kartik Aaryan has done it again. If his greatest hit of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s “Bom Diggy” dances continues to rock the show to date, a few months ago his dance moves in “Dheeme Dheeme” surprised everyone. Now that his Love Aaj Kal will launch on Valentine’s Day, once again, he is taking a turn that is characteristic only for him, with ‘Haan Main Galat’ also starting with the right foot. Word game planned!

“It’s one thing to get a track of success and then another to make it worthwhile. You need to get the best out of it and then take it to the next level. Only then does the whole package work optimally, “says a popular choreographer,” This is what Kartik does best. He has the movements and the best part is that he is constantly improving. If you watch his first movies, he also danced there, but over a period of time he has evolved and how. ”

Kartik Aaryan’s characteristic movements for Love Aaj Kal’s ‘Haan Main Galat’ are a success once again after ‘Dheeme Dheeme’

He continues and adds: “There are some fabulous dancers that belong to their age group in the industry and everyone is doing fantastic. Whether Tiger Shroff or Varun Dhawan, they know what it takes to transform a song into something beautiful. Now Kartik is also doing the same, and quite consistently. It is not only the youthful charm it carries, but also the flexibility it brings in its movements that makes it even more special. “

No wonder, “Haan Main Galat”, which leads to “Twist”, is a live example of another dance number that is made special with Kartik Aaryan creating some characteristic movements for the screen. Although these are complicated steps, as most dance fans would agree, the young actor makes everything seem quite simple. This is what he now intends to further popularize by opening the #PungiDance challenge, something he had done last year with the #DheemeDheeme challenge as well, in which Deepika Padukone also participated.

Now that is the beauty of everything, right?