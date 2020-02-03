Kartik Aaryan will collaborate with Tanhaji director Om Raut for his first action drama

Kartik Aaryan is in the best phase of his career with an incredible lineup and a large number of followers. The actor after impressing his fans with comedy and romance is ready to venture into action. Grapevine says the actor signed an action drama with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut, and below are all the details he would like to know.

The actor is now preparing for the release of his next one with Sara Ali Khan titled Love Aaj Kal. Meanwhile, according to a report in Pinkvilla Kartik has already signed his next movie. It is an action drama and the first for the actor. The film will be directed by the director of Ajha Devgn Tanhaji, Om Raut.

While there is no confirmation from either side, the identification of gossip that the creators are in search of a protagonist for the actor and film Pati Patni Aur Woh could be announced once everything fits.

For those not versed, Om is a successful name in the Marathi film industry and the director made his Bollywood debut on a brilliant note with Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by Saif Ali KHan. His first Bollywood movie based on the warrior Maratha Tanaji Malusare. The film that is still strong on the big screen has already entered the club of 200 million rupees.

Kartik, on the other hand, has films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Love Aaj Kal and many projects speculated on his name.

