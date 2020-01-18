Imtiaz Ali has a different base for the films she creates. After Jab Harry Met Sejal, the filmmaker teamed up with the most spoken duo of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for the film entitled Love Aaj Kal, and the audience was more than excited to see them on the big screen.

Love team Aaj Kal treated fans with an interesting poster and dropped the trailer yesterday. The three-minute trailer is all that Imtiaz Ali is all about. There is chemistry, some emotional moments, difficult dialogues and of course good background music.

The trailer shows how the definition of love has not changed, and what the characters of Sara Alli Khan and Kartik Aaryan look like in their roles. The movie also plays Arushi Sharma, Randeep Hood, and we can’t wait to see their characters look.

Try a trailer here:

The poster captures Veer and Zoe at a very real moment. We see Kartik lying with his eyes closed, while gloomy Sara looks at the oblivion and is deeply thought while lying on her back. The mood of the poster is fresh because it is illuminated by plenty of sunlight.

The film is about to hit the big screen on February 14 this year and is expected mainly because of the director.

– Kartik Aaryan (@ TheAaryanKartik) January 16, 2020

