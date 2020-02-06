The Kapil Sharma Show will witness another gala episode this weekend, with the appearance of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who will promote Love Aaj Kal. The team had a great time with Kapil Sharma doing fun indirect excavations in the rumored duo relationship. But what caught the eye’s attention is the actor Pati Patni Aur Who fainting in the sets. This is exactly what happened.

The creators of the comedy show shared a promotional video of the next episode. A few days ago, Kartik was seen lifting Sara in his arms by the paparazzi, and the host of The Kapil Sharma Show asked him to do the same in sets but with a twist. This time, not his co-star, but they asked the actor to lift the special guest, Archana Puran Singh.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan LACKS In the sets, what went wrong?

Although unexpected, Kartik Aaryan managed to complete the task with the greatest ease and the spectators were stunned. But later, he pretended to faint, leaving everyone on the set divided.

Look the following video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jul4ni_68i4 [/ embed]

Meanwhile, the creators of the Kapil Sharma comedy show have shared an uncensored video in which Panga’s team had a gala on the show. Among other things, host Kapil Sharma asked Neena Gupta that there were rumors that she wanted to play the role of Pamela Anderson of the Hollywood series Baywatch. To this, she replied: “Arey itne big b * obs nahi hai na, kaha se lau”.

In addition, when Kapil asked Neena if she could give any “vegetarian” answer to be transmitted to the air, she replied: “Aap vegetarian asks bhi toh pucho.” Pamela wala asks vegetables nahi ho sakta ”

