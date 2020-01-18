Kartik Aaryan has scheduled a Valentine's Day date for rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, deets inside

Actor Kartik Aryan has said that he will watch his next release “Love Aaj Kal” with Sara Ali Khan, his co-star in the next movie, on Valentine’s Day.

Since the two young actors got together for Imtiaz Ali’s film, rumors that they are coming out are common.

Kartik made his revelation at the launch of the trailer for the film in Mumbai on Friday.

“We (Sara and him) will go out to watch a movie. We will watch ‘Love Aaj Kal’. It’s a date night. On February 14 or 13, we will go out together and watch the movie,” said Kartik, revealing his V-Day plans with Sara.

Speaking of working with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik said: “I am so excited that I cannot describe my state of mind. Since the first meeting so far, the process of working with Imtiaz has been great. received a first call from him, I was shooting for the movie “Luka Chhupi”. I was so excited that I locked myself in the bathroom of my van van. I did not want to be disturbed by conversing with him. talked to her about 45 minutes. “

He added: “The journey of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has been wonderful. As a director, he (Imtiaz Ali) is just amazing and it was like a dream come true. When I first saw it the poster of my film with ‘A film by Imtiaz Ali’ is written there, I continued to watch it for three hours! By observing it, as an actor, my thinking process completely changed. “

“Love Aaj Kal” should be released on January 14, on Valentine’s Day.

