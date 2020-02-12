Love Aaj Kal Box Office: In just a couple of days, the public will be able to witness the very commented couple of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, with Love Aaj Kal coming to theaters. The film is enjoying a good buzz before the release with several factors, especially music, working in favor.

According to the recent history of Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal is expected to emerge as a winner at the box office. Also, released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the film will definitely work wonders among its target youth audience.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Kartik Aaryan could beat Rajkummar Rao, John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput in the star ranking, this is how

Speaking of Koimoi Star Power Index, Kartik Aaryan has a golden opportunity to further consolidate his star status by jumping into the ranking. If Love Aaj Kal manages to enter the coveted club of Rs 100 million, Kartik will beat Rajkummar Rao with a gain of 100 points. If the movie manages to cross the life of Housefull 2 (114 million rupees) and Chhichhore (150.36 million rupees), The actor will also overthrow John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput to get 16th place in the ranking.

So far, two films have reached the profit zone. Have a look!

This is how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI / Budget * 100 = ROI%

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is ranked 19th in the table with 100 points due to a movie in 100 crore club (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety).

