Kartik Aaryan clarifies the comment of “Women with defects”, says that it was not his words

Kartik Aaryan has landed in hot waters after an alleged sexist comment in a recent interview. For those not versed, Pyaar star Ka Punchnama was addressing the type of movies he takes while talking on Radio City with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. While talking about being compared to Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik said: “It often happens that Ayushmann makes films about men with defects while I make films about women with defects.” His controversial comment made Sara also raise her eyebrows. She immediately asked him what exactly he meant and asked what was wrong with his character Zoe in the movie Imtiaz Ali. Quoting a song from the movie, Kartik replied: “Haan Main Galat.” Users of social networks were furious about Katrik’s behavior and criticized him for disrespecting women.

Kartik Aaryan

After being severely beaten, Kartik came forward to clarify his position. He clarified that “women with defects” was not his own comment and, in fact, he was reading a meme. “Kai baar news informing me itna gadbad hoti hai, usme cheeso ko shortened kar ke dikhate hain. (Things are sometimes confused in news reports and short things to show something). We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I also reacted by saying that I had also run into him. It was fun to notice that. About us (Ayushmann and Kartik). I don’t believe in those things. It’s not me, “he said.

Kartik continued: “Sometimes we tend to get things out of proportion. I don’t believe in those things and it was just a light moment. We have just read what is written on it and we do not comment. We didn’t even talk about that, we just said what was written, “he added. Kartik also received a lot of criticism for his latest departure, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which included a derogatory dialogue about marital rape. The line was removed later than the film. In response to the controversy, Kartik said the decision was made after they realized that people were injured after watching the trailer. “When the trailer arrived, we realized that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and we should eliminate it immediately. Usually, this does not happen in movies. We took responsibility because it might seem like something that was not our intention. We realized that we shouldn’t use that word rape at all, so we rectified it and made changes, “he concluded.

