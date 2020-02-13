Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film will have a very good opening

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: It’s Valentine’s Day time and the perfect date will be released this Friday in the form of Love Aaj Kal. The packaging could not have been better. The genre is a romantic drama, Friday falls Valentine’s Day, Kartik Aaryan is in the lead along with Sara Ali Khan, his jodi is highly anticipated, Imtiaz Ali is in charge of the direction and from the perspective of the memory value of the brand, Love Aaj Kal as A franchise attracts attention instantly.

All these factors combined mean that the film will have a very good audience at its launch this Friday. The promotion of the film was met with various reactions, but that has not affected the buzzing and exaggeration of the film. Among young people, the film will see some very good steps in the release. In addition, Kartik Aaryan has achieved a good fan base over the years, courtesy of a hattrick of successes.

Nor is there much competition for the film, as it is a solo release with the release of Malang that was not expected to make a dent in his collections. As a result, an opening day in the range of 12-15 million rupees It is in the letters. While that should be a very good number for the movie, anything more than that would mean very good news for Love Aaj Kal.

