Karson Kuhlman shouldn’t be in the AHL again

Karson Kuhlman was sent to the AHL by the Boston Bruins, which in itself is a strange decision.

The move raises some real questions when you look at the fact that the Boston Bruins have the contract room to count Karson Kuhlman on their roster limit of 23 contracts. Not only that, the Providence Bruins only play again after the NHL team, so it is definitely not a conditioning stint.

If this step is all about saving a bit of money, it feels incredibly unfair to Karson Kuhlman, who has managed to improve his game since he recently got back into action on the second line of the Boston Bruins ,

He may not have rewarded the Bruins with points, but he didn’t look out of place. Maybe a bit too high in the line-up, but that’s been the case on the right wing of this second row for some time.

A return of only 1 goal and 1 assists since the All-Star break hardly screams on the second line, nor the minutes that last fell against the Red Wings at 11:45 a.m. Maybe it’s just that head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t trust the player and GM tells Don Sweeney about it.

Perhaps he is, of course, on the retail market and moving is simply the advantage of the Bruins that they can use his status without giving up to save himself a little wage cap before a major trade arrives in the city.

With just $ 750,000 a season, Karson Kuhlman is hardly overpaid. It’s not like the David Backes transaction brings a $ 1.075 million profit if they bury the cap hit.

All in all, it’s a strange decision as the Boston Bruins have only twelve strikers on the squad before competing against the Montreal Canadiens.

Kuhlman adds a decent pace in the second row, enough to keep up with Jake Debrusk and give David Krejci time to catch up. He shows willingness to engage in puck fights, and although he lacks the finest finesse, he makes enough of an annoyance to hold value.

The fact that Jeremy Lauzon drives him to Providence is not a big surprise. Although the young defender has shown confidence and willingness to take punches and generally play physically, his suspension means that he currently has little value for Boston.

Karson Kuhlman’s decision is rather confusing. Jeremy Lauzon, a little bit, but a lot less.

Given that there is room for both NHL contracts, one has to imagine that these downgrades in the NHL mean that something more will happen to the Boston Bruins in the retail market.