Karson Kuhlman recalls what the team needs

With an outstanding victory over the glowing Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins slowly regained their style and skill. Everything was created with Karson Kuhlman.

An unfortunate break almost three months ago and a street break against the Toronto Maple Leafs limited his season. For the young Karson Kuhlman, who wanted to prove his best skills this season, a long break on the ice was certainly not an easy trip.

On Thursday against the penguins, the 24-year-old striker, who had not yet moved in, was given the opportunity to skate on the NHL ice again. He waited a long time. With him in the lineup, the Bruins were reminded of what they needed most.

After the last two miserable exits for the Bruins, it was not ideal, to say the least, to let Sidney Crosby enter the competition in just a few seconds. The Bruins seemed to have a hard time reacting, they couldn’t do anything with a few man benefits.

But then Karson Kuhlman climbed onto the ice. A quick and easy give-and-go with Sean Kuraly. Kuhlman was about to disturb Jack Johnson when Kuraly’s shot ricocheted off Johnson’s leg. It was a tie game. Simple, plain and simple.

On his next shift, Kuhlman received the puck on the blue line from Danton Heinen, who was revealed as Par Lindholm before Tristan Jarry when the center of Sweden rerouted a goal for his third goal of the season. Simple hockey game again.

It all came from the fourth line of the Bruins, as they only spent 4:33 of the ice age at five to five. Still, they did an excellent job. Tie the game together and then win it practically. And that was her duty. Kuhlman’s comeback was very welcome for the Bruins, who were starving for the second goal.

He reminded the Bruins of what they needed most. Just play on the ice and try to find quick and easy outlet passes. If the Bruins do not lose their focus, they are incredibly difficult to assert themselves in their defensive zone.

Next topic: Does secondary scoring change the trading strategy?

For Kuhlman, it is a promise of future importance to have two assists in his first two shifts in his first eight games of the season before his injury. The child worked hard to earn his cause and struggled even harder to stay at the NHL level.