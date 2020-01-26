Karolina Pliskova, the last big name to fall in the Australian Open

The trouble continued at the Australian Open on Saturday when the second Czech seed Karolina Pliskova joined Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to leave the tournament in the third round.

Pliskova had won all six of his previous meetings with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, but it was the Russian who beat a very tight pair, winning 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3) after two hours and 25 minutes.

Pliskova had two set points in 6-5 in the second set, but Pavlyuchenkova saved both and advanced to the fourth round in Melbourne for the third time in four years.

Now at 28, Pavlyuchenkova is still trying to fulfill the stellar predictions he made of her when she was younger after she won the bachelor’s degree here in 2006 at the age of 14.

His opponent in that final was Caroline Wozniacki, so the Danish retreat on Friday had a particular resonance.

“I still see my picture and it is a strange feeling,” Pavlyuchenkova said. “I still remember, it was a special moment, but it makes me feel,” Damn it, how old am I? “

“And beating Caroline in the final, and she retired yesterday. Everyone has their own story and their own form, I guess.

“I still have energy, ambitions, motivation, I’m hungry, I want to achieve bigger things. It’s a marathon and I started my marathon very, very slowly and maybe she ran right away.”

Pliskova was not happy with her performance and said: “I think I was playing very well today. But suppose I played around 40 percent of my game today, so, of course, she can feel much better if I don’t play enough to play. “

This seemed another great opportunity for the Czech, possibly the best player on the WTA Tour in the last three or four years, to win a first Grand Slam title.

Pliskova said: “I can play a good game, but so far not four, five in a row. Of course, there is more pressure here, so I think everyone can feel it. I think it’s just about handling these things and moving on. And there will more attempts, so let’s see if I can do better. “

Pavlyuchenkova, who has never been beyond the quarterfinals in a slam, will face Angelique Kerber after the 17th defeat defeated Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-7 (4) 6-3.

Kerber, who won the first of his three slam titles here in 2016, is the only former champion left in the women’s draw.

The fourth seeded Simona Halep, the finalist defeated two years ago, was impressive in a 6-1 and 6-4 victory over Yulia Putintseva, but another player in the top 10 was packed, the sixth seeded Belinda Bencic won only one game in a 6-0 6 -1 defeat by Anett Kontaveit.

Iga Swiatek joined Coco Gauff as teenagers until the fourth round, the 18-year-old Polish who beat the 19th seed Donna Vekic 7-5 and 6-3.

