Karnataka cabinet expands on February 6 when Yediyurappa rewards 10 turncoats with portfolios

Bangalore: The long-awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will take place on February 6 with Prime Minister B Yediyurappa saying Sunday that 13 MLAs would take an oath.

The decision comes after Yediyurappa received the last nod of the highest copper when he visited Delhi last week. He completed the list after a meeting with BJP President JP Nadda and Interior Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

“10 + 3 ministers will be initiated in the Raj Bhavan at 10.30 am. Ten will be the MLAs that won the recent bypoll,” he told the press.

These ten belong to the seventeen congress JDS MLAs that have become party to the BJP that led to the fall of the previous coalition government. Three others would be senior leaders of the BJP.

On 31 January, the Chief Minister of Karnataka received the nod from the central BJP leadership for the expansion.

“I’m in this position today because of them. I had given them my word. I’ll keep that word,” he added.

On December 5, 2019, re-election was held on fifteen of seventeen free seats after all turncoats were disqualified. BJP had given thirteen cards of which eleven won.

All but one would all get berths. However, there would be no additional deputy principal ministers, Yediyurappa added.

R Shankar, who is among the 17 but has not received a BJP ticket to contest, would also become a minister after he has made an MLC (member of the Legislative Council).

AH Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj, who lost polls, will not be induced.

“There is a legal hurdle to making them ministers,” the CM said.

The total strength of the cabinet will be 31 with this expansion against the sanctioned strength of 34. Three seats will remain free for the time being. These three seats could help to eliminate divergent opinions and disappointments from those whose names are not on the list. There are also two seats awaiting election. AH Vishwanath, who jumped from the JDS to the BJP, is already disappointed with the Chief Minister’s decision not to include him.

“It is not a conversation between the two of us. He gave his word to the people of the state. But now it is said because the Supreme Court has determined that we cannot become ministers. That is not correct. Let him consult legal experts. No cabinet berth. giving is another problem. But saying it’s because the law doesn’t allow it didn’t happen, “said Vishwanath.

