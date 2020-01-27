Karn Sangini actress Ravneet Kaur has an exciting role in the love story of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi; Read Deety

Karn Sangini actress Ravneet Kaur will be featured in the new TV show “Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story”.

Ravneet will feature the role of a fashion designer named Medha in a series that revolves around a girl named Pinky.

Pinky, who has a short height, tries to find the perfect match for himself.

“I’m very excited and happy to be part of this show. There are very few such unique concepts and I always wanted to be part of such a show, ”said Ravneet.

“Medha is a young, courageous, energetic, independent and contemporary girl. He’s crazy about his work as well as Gagan. It will be really interesting when they meet her, Gagan and Pinky, ”she added.

“Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story” also includes Riya Shukla, Puneet Choksey and Dheeraj Rai.

