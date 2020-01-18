Karlie Koss: Joshua Kushner's wife says she won't vote for Trump in the 2020 elections

Karlie Kloss has clarified her political stance and announced that she will vote against Donald Trump in 2020 after a Project Runway clip about her relationship with her husband’s family went viral earlier this month.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the model, who is married to Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua, talked about their political views and how they differ from their family members.

“I am sure that I am not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with his family in politics,” Kloss said. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

“I am passionate about the different issues, women’s reproductive health and know, I am very involved with Planned Parenthood,” Kloss added.

The 27-year-old clarified her position after a Project Runway contestant referred to her mother-in-law during an episode of the show.

After the judges questioned whether Kloss would use a design created by contestant Tyler Neasloney, he added: “Not even a dinner with the Kushners?”

But, according to the Project Runway host, the problem was not Neasloney’s question: it was her dress.

“Honestly, the real tragedy of all this is that nobody is talking about how terrible that dress was,” Kloss told Cohen. “That’s why he went home. He wouldn’t wear that dress for any dinner.

1/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Kloss on the cover of US Vogue with Taylor Swift

fashion

2/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Kloss at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret show

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

03/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Kloss in Marc Jacobs spring / summer 2015 advertising campaign

4/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Karlie Kloss at Oscar De La Renta

Getty

5/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

The designer Oscar de la Renta bows after showing his Spring 2015 collection in September with his models

AP

6/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Cover of the September issue of Vogue with Karlie Kloss (far right)

Instagram / MarioTestino

7/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Karlie Kloss on the catwalk

Getty

8/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Cultural shock: Model Karlie Kloss walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria’s Secret fashion show at Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City

Getty

9/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Karlie Kloss model at the Victoria’s Secret parade

AP

10/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Karlie Kloss is among the official Angels of Victoria’s Secret. Pictured is the Fashion Show 2013

fake images

11/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

First discovered by a model explorer when he was 14, Kloss’s career has been shaped by his family (Shawn Brackbill for L’Oreal)

Shawn Brackbill for skin care L’Oreal Paris Skin Perfection

12/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Karlie Kloss backstage at New York fashion week this year

13/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Kloss for L’Oréal

14/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Karlie Kloss model buying the collection

15/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

The American model Karlie Kloss poses when she arrives at the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival

fake images

16/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Kloss on the red carpet

17/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Karlie Kloss attends the opening ceremony and the premiere of ‘Grace of Monaco’ during the 67th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

18/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

The Karlie Kloss model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her 2014-2015 fall / winter women’s collection.

Reuters

19/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Model Karlie Kloss presents a colorful creation during the annual Victoria’s Secret parade in New York

Reuters

20/20 Karlie Kloss in pictures

Karlie Kloss presents creations for Giorgio Armani Prive during the Fall / Winter 2011-2012 Haute Couture Collection show

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Kloss also acknowledged that she fell in love with her husband, who is also a Democrat and with whom he married in 2018, “long before the elections.”

“I met my man in 2012, I was 19, it was 2012, it was a different world,” he said. “My man and I have been through many things together, and I am very proud that he is my partner.” It hasn’t been easy but it’s worth it. And I would make the same decision a million times more. ”

This is not the first time the model has been open regarding its political preferences. In a July 2019 interview with British Vogue, Kloss said it has been “difficult” to be under public scrutiny due to her husband’s family and close ties to the Trump administration.

“It has been difficult,” he said. “But I choose to focus on the values ​​I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values ​​that I grew up with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

In 2016, Kloss revealed that he voted for Hillary Clinton with an Instagram post, which he titled: “#ImWithHer.”

.