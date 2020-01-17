Karlie Kloss was elected a democrat in 2016 and will do so again in 2020

Photo: Getty Images

In the words of Karlie dumpling“I am not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree on politics with her family.” Except that unlike anyone else in this country, she’s probably one of the few whose in-laws spray-tanned villains are driving the world toward death and destruction. But I’m sure this will lead to an uncomfortable dinner conversation, just like the rest of us!

At Watch What Happens Live on Thursday evening, moderator Andy Cohen asked Project Runway presenter about their political views after a candidate mocked Kloss for “having dinner with the Kushners.” At that time, Kloss told the designer Tyler Neasloney to master the challenge and smile through gritted teeth. The same energy was there when Cohen asked again about her marriage to Josh Kushner, but at least a guest Martha Stewart thought she gave a “good answer.”

As Kloss explains in the clip, the “real tragedy of this whole thing is that nobody talks about how horrible that dress was.” But she voted Democrat in 2016 and will be elected Democrat again in 2020.

There is probably more I could tell you here, like the cruel irony of falling in love with a boring rich man and being with a father-in-law who booked your family vacation with the murder of another guide and impeachment. Or if she ever gets angry about sitting nearby Ivanka Trump and her bony elbows as her sister-in-law roars over all the women she has empowered. But it’s Friday and I can’t muster the energy. Most of the time I wonder who Kloss wants to choose! Cohen did not push the issue further, though he should have. So I have to speculate. labyrinth? Buttigieg? I can not imagine that Sanders, although that would rock me and the Kushners to the core! [People]

Whoopi Goldberg wants you to know that there is no secret. She may have had a secret meeting with ABC executives afterwards Abby hunter Current view “exit”, but she and her agents and ABC promise that nothing secret will happen!

Page six reports that “immediately after” her co-star was announced that she would leave the tumultuous talk show for Meghan McCainWhoopi met with the President of ABC News and the Senior Vice President of Talent. Sources told the outlet that “[Whoopi] was unhappy that the media” doesn’t let a bitch eat in peace. “Meanwhile, ABC spokesman claimed,” There’s nothing to see here. They had a nice meal. Someone is trying to create a drama that doesn’t have one. “Then definitely not suspicious!

As already reported on page 6, the tensions on the set were like heaven Meghan McCain Death spirals into her father’s coffin, which she would probably put on stage if she could. Because of the atmosphere she created, the production appears to be “leak-proof,” including those that might extrapolate to the details of Huntsman’s exit. [Page Six]

Lindsay Lohan supposedly releases new music soon. Here is the only good song by Lindsay Lohan: