Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette is certainly richer than you

Picture: Getty

When Karl Lagerfeld died last year, he left behind his cat Choupette, a fluffy white cat that was famous for itself. It was reported that she would have a luxurious Lagerfeld dinner and had her own maids who, in the absence of Lagerfeld, wrote down everything Choupette did to keep him up to date. The designer previously told reporters that his huge fortune would benefit the cat. After his death, NBC News reported that Choupette, whom Lagerfeld said she earned $ 3 million in modeling, would inherit part of the designer’s $ 195 million.

But did she? And where the hell is this cat now?

The New York Times reports that Choupette lives in Paris with the former Lagerfeld housekeeper Françoise Caçote. Her agent (yes, she has one) says she’s pretty busy modeling. “She has a bank account,” says Gerhard Steidl, head of the Steidl publishing house, who has published a collection of iPhone photos taken by Choupette’s Lagerfeld and whose license fees go directly to the cat.

So we may not know how much Choupette is really worth, but one thing is clear: she is probably much, much, much richer than you.