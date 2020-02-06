Karl-Anthony Towns: “I lost a long time. I don’t try to do that anymore.”

Photo: Associated Press

In the center of Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns (age 24, 2015 / round: 1 / choice: 1st overall), he has been disappointed by the team’s defeats lately and feels lost due to his own patience. He hasn’t reached the All-Star squad for 2020 despite glistening numbers, saying he is “desensitized not to be respected in this league”. Karl-Anthony Towns’ frustration was also evident during the game. The wolves are currently 14th in the Western Conference. The Wolves have 13 losses in a row and 17 losses in a row for Karl Anthony-Towns. Towns is also injured by Robert Covington’s dealings with Houston Rockets.

“It was hard. I’ve used the word before, I’ll use it again, I’ve been involved in so many changes … I’m kind of desensitized. Obviously there are those that hurt a bit more. Zach hurt a lot “Cov is up there. I haven’t slept much in the last 24 hours.”

“I lost a long time. I don’t try to do that anymore. You can clearly see that my patience is waning on many things. There are no excuses, we have to do it. “

