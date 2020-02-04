Karisma Kapoor stuns in Blush Pink while Armaan Jain’s wedding festivities continue

The Kapoor family, along with other B-Town celebrities, have come together to celebrate and join the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor’s first cousin. There is nothing more exciting than a brother or a cousin’s wedding and it gives the whole family the opportunity to get together to celebrate and participate in all the festivities. From the dance, to the rituals, until the last nights; There is so much to do at a family wedding.

Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s wedding

As the wedding began over the weekend, photos of events and festivities have been circulating on social networks. From all the dances, to the fabulous clothes and the sincere moments full of fun, we are certainly living the wedding in our Instagram feeds. Karisma Kapoor, who is an avid user of social networks, has been counting on her to share some moments of the wedding and has been meeting some style goals while she was there.

Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s wedding

She wore two looks before her last appearance and this star is the only one you should aim for for the wedding dress inspo. After last night’s festivities, she took her Instagram account and shared a photo of herself in a pink silk sari and is proof that you can never go wrong with some traditional silk. Karisma Kapoor was dressed in a pink sari by Raw Mango and designed by the famous stylist, Tanya Ghavri.

Karisma Kapoor and Samiera Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s wedding

The sari featured a silk blouse and the sari itself was adorned with a gold border and adorned with a leaf print. The silk fabric gave him all the feeling of luxury and the former actress looked like a class apart in appearance. The sari was combined with traditional jewels, which featured a stepped pearl maala and a matching choker. The look was completed with bright makeup and a peach pink pout.

