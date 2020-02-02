Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp with Kartik Aaryan

The friendship of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra dates back to the time when Bebo had not even joined the film industry. He accompanied his sister Karisma Kapoor to the sets and made many friends. It is known that Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about their associations and loyalties. That’s why he has often cited Manish Malhotra as his favorite designer and friend. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is professional when it comes to ramps, has come down the ramp many times by Manish Malhotra. Therefore, for Blenders Pride Toour 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan was only the natural choice for Manish Malhotra.

What made this show even more special was Kareena Kapoor Khan walking down the ramp with the young country sensation Kartik Aaryan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down the ramp in a beautiful blue and pink lehenga with a low-cut blouse that dazzles the true Mnaish Malhotra style. Not only her dress, but also Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hairstyle with soft bangs and bulky curls also caught the eye. Kartik Aaryan also wore a well-coordinated kurta with bright sneakers while walking the arm of the Bollywood Begum.

Kartik Aaryan is preparing for the release of his movie Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan for Valentine’s Day this year. The two have been promoting the movie Imtiaz Ali together here and there. Just a few days ago, Sara Ali Khan was also seen on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s famous What Women Want radio show. And this time it was Kartik Aaryan walking down the ramp with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turns out to be the second wife of Sara Ali Khan’s father, Saif Ali Khan. While Kartik Aaryan has been in the industry for almost six years, Love Aaj Kal is Sara Ali Khan’s third movie in Bollywood. Although both have been the favorite actors of the new era, the Love Aaj Kal trailer has not worked very well with the public.

