Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Rock Denim Jumpsuits

Denim is something every girl should have in her closet. Whether it’s jeans, a denim shirt, or a denim jumpsuit, denim can take you far. It is a versatile fabric that can be dressed up or down and can certainly be worn from day to night. It can be worn casually with a pair of kicks, or styled with a statement piece for a night look; the choice is yours. Denim is available in several variants, from light to dark and washed out. Depending on the style of denim, it is very rare that denim is not beautiful.

Recently we spotted denim jumpsuits on our timeline and we can’t help but take note of their appearance. Not only do they make your decision to wear what much easier, but they can be styled in different ways and layered with a jacket or cardigan and really stand out from the crowd. While browsing Instagram, we also noted that Bollywood starlets, including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, also sported the denim jumpsuit in their own variations and we decided to decode their look.

Deepika Padukone, who is now the style icon of Bollywood and beyond, has worn a number of denim looks and always leaves heads spinning. She also wore a denim jumpsuit and we really loved her look. Deepika Padukone was dressed in a denim jumpsuit fitted at the waist with a buckled belt. The jumpsuit also had two pockets and actress Padmaavat left her collar open to wear skin. What struck us most were her bright pink pointy heels which she paired with her black tote bag. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and her hair tied back and we love the look.

We also spotted Kareena Kapoor in a similar look when paparazzi took her to town with a denim jumpsuit. The Jab We Met actress, who can never hurt style, has kept her look rather laid back. Her jumpsuit was also fitted at the waist with a belt and she paired her look with a pair of white kicks and a Fendi bag. Kareena Kapoor is a starlet who looks great in absolutely everything she wears, and even without makeup, she lets her head spin. For this look, she kept her hair styled in a fresh blowout and with an overall glow, she made a casual but chic statement.

When Katrina Kaif comes to mind, we think of her toned physique, her gorgeous appearance and her stellar dance skills. She too was spotted in a denim jumpsuit that was in a boyfriend cut rather than a regular cut like that of Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor. Her jumpsuit was also fitted at the waist with a matching denim belt and she paired her denim jumpsuit with a pair of strappy square heels. Katrina Kaif had her hair styled in its natural form and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes to complete her look. She slammed the flaps and she was all smiles as she left the city.

These three looks are proof that a denim jumpsuit can take you far and these three starlets have done justice to each of their looks. From the laid back laid back vibe of Kareena Kapoor, to the cheeky look of Deepika Padukone and the effortless character of Katrina Kapoor, these starlets are most definitely a class apart in each of their looks.

