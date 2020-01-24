Kareem Hunt quotes for speeding, found marijuana in the car

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sport

Cleveland Browns, who runs back Kareem Hunt, has problems with the law again. The 24-year-old returnee was headed in Ohio for his speed.

According to a police report, Hunt was stopped on Tuesday afternoon by the Rocky River police on Interstate 90 for speeding. During the traffic disruption, the police smelled marijuana and found “small amounts of marijuana” in three places in Hunt’s backpack.

While Hunt was not listed as a marijuana owner, the police confiscated Hunt for speeding. No lawsuits have been filed with the Rocky River Municipal Court at this time.

Hunt, who is a restricted free agent in this offseason, posted an eight-game ban in 2019 due to several off-field issues. The NFL put Hunt on the commissioner’s exemptions list in 2018 after the footage showed that he attacked a woman in February 2018.

While the latest news is a minor legal issue, it is the latest drama and topics that young people are involved in. While he’s had an average of 4.2 yards per carry this season and was only a few seasons away from leading the NFL in a hurry, Hunt’s actions from the field are likely to affect his value as a free agent.