Actress Sandhya Shetty will be a guest celebrity at the 2nd Asia-Africa Leadership Forum on January 25th.

The forum brings together talents from Asian and African countries. It helps to discover new ways of growth and inspires future leadership to consolidate economic growth between the two regions.

Karate World Championship, Gold Medalist and actress Sandhya Shetty invited as a guest at the 2nd Asia-Africa Leadership Forum

“It is a great platform to meet not only nations but also continents. I’m very excited about that, ”she said.

It was part of activities that include a campaign for self-defense and enlightenment for women around the world. She was also a motivational speaker at national and international level. She is also the gold medalist of the Karate World Championship.

