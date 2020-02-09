Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi are hairdressers for Grandma Hiroo

Filmmaker ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ shared a few pictures with his mother and two twins Yash and Roohi Johar. Karan wears a stylish look with a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a white print. He combined it with yellow-tinted pilot glasses. Yash wore a red sweatshirt and cartoon-style pants.

On the other hand, Roohi was seen wearing a white top and blue jeans with a white printed jacket. In the first picture, Karan sits on a yellow couch and carries his children on his lap. Her mother can be seen in the frame as they look into the camera to see the family picture. In the other pictures you can see Karan smiling with his children. In one of the pictures, KJo carries his bundle of joy and Yash on his arm while the toddler is seen relaxed.

The cute pictures have been liked by many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Diana Penty and Neha Dhupia.

Kajol commented, “They are incredible and yes, you are blessed.” Twinkle Khanna wrote: “Sooo cute” and Bhumi Pednekar gave birthday wishes by saying: “Happy birthday [?] This is beautiful.” Karan greeted Yash and Roohi with surrogacy in 2017.

On the working front, Karan will soon shoot “Takht” for his upcoming historical drama. The film includes an ensemble cast with stars such as Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Jhanvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. The film will be released in December 2021.

With contributions from agencies