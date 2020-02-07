Karan Johar writes a candid note to the twins, Roohi and Yash when they turn 3

It is a day of double celebrations for Karan Johar, since his twins are three years old. The twins, Roohi and Yash Johar, were born through subrogation in 2017 and today celebrate their birthday. The 47-year-old filmmaker is an avid user of social networks and has turned to his Instagram to share several visions of the twins with his fans and followers and to say that the twins are so adorable is a mere understatement. And when the twins turn three years old, Karan Johar has returned to social networks to share a sincere publication for her little ones.

The filmmaker took Instagram and shared some sincere words that he dedicated to his son Yash and his daughter Roohi, and not only to them but also to his mother Hiroo Johar. The emotional note makes mention of his status as a single father and that in reality he is definitely not a single father.

“I am a single mother in a social state … but in reality I definitely am not … my mother is so beautiful and emotionally co-mother of our babies with me … I could never have made such a big decision without your solid support “. “He wrote in his note. He continued adding:” The twins are 3 years old today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigor with each passing year … I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash … ” Totes adorbs!

It is also pertinent to note that the names of the twins are composed of the reorganized letters of the names of the parents of Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Yash Johar. In previous celebrations, Karan Johar organized a small party for the twins attended by all the famous Bollywood babies. Happy birthday Yash and Roohi Johar!