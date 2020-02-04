Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal along with Karan Johar released the trailer for Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in Mumbai. The event was also attended by director Bhanu Pratap Singh and Shashank Khaitan. Bhoot’s trailer received a good response from people.

At the launch of the trailer, Karan revealed how he obtained the ‘Bhoot‘ title from Ram Gopal Varma, who directed a movie with the same name in 2003 that saw Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

Bhoot: Karan Johar reveals how Ram Gopal Varma gave him Vicky Kaushal’s film title

During a media interaction, Karan Johar said: “Bhoot” was the right title for this movie, but we didn’t have it. I thought “to the fullest, I would hear a no from him (Varma) but let me call him”. And I was impressed by your generosity. I called him and talked to him and he said, “Yes, take it and whatever paperwork you need, just let me know.”

He added: “It was like in two seconds that he gave me the title. I’ve been in this industry for 25 years, but I’ve never seen this kind of generosity before.”

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar and will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

After Bhoot, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Takht by Karan Johar, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

