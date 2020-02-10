Karan Johar is making an important statement in the recent search for an extravagant party

The year has had a fashion start. From awards shows, weddings, parties and fashion weeks; A lot of fashion has circulated in our social networks and, of course, much of it comes from Bollywood. Bollywood is home to some of the most spectacular fashions and we live with all the fabulous looks through our Instagram feeds. Now, if there is a Bollywood personality that needs no introduction, it is none other than Karan Johar. He is loud, eccentric and his style of dress is in fleek!

Karan Johar has never been shy when it comes to the art of dressing well (read bold). He is known for his extravagant style, his bold costumes, his prints and his posture without complexes about fashion. The presenter and director of the talk show is an enthusiastic user of social networks and often strives to share his fabulous appearance with his fans and his followers, and this weekend was no different. Karan Johar, along with friends, celebrated the 50th birthday of his close friend, Arvind Dubash.

Karan Johar

The extravagant party was organized by Arvind Dubash’s wife, Tanya Dubash and it was a weekend full of parties in an elegant hotel in Jaisalmer. The weekend getaway also had a theme of “Le Bal Oriental”, which translates into “The ball of the century”. Wowza! And we can say, if the images are something to happen, then it was more than the ball of the century. Karan Johar and the clan dressed the piece with their luxurious outfits, rich velvets, feathers, jewels and all the shebang.

Now let’s change our focus on the aspect of Karan Johar, which is circulating on social networks and has become the topic of conversation in the city. Karan Johar took a look of the twentieth century and did it with style. For her look, Karan Johar merged different fabrics, textures and pieces to create her bourgeois look. The appearance comprised velvet, metallic, satin and many gold statement chains. Karan Johar wore a black Gaurav Gupta suit, which featured a shiny black tuxedo with satin lapels. KJo, of course, could not go alone with a tuxedo and rounded the tuxedo with a statement that put his coat on his shoulders.

Karan Johar and friends

The coat featured extremely exaggerated shoulders that were adorned with gold chains. Karan Johar added more statement accessories with gold chains and medallions around his neck and a couple of specifications. Kabhi Khushi director Kabhi Gham combined his looks with a pair of golden metallic boots, a pair of specs and statement rings. Designed by Nikita Jaisinghani, Karan Johar’s appearance was nothing short of avant-garde. Gauri Khan was among the famous faces on the weekend getaway.

“My dear friend @arvinddubash turns 50 today! His wife @tanyadubash and he planned the most spectacular weekend at the beautiful hotel @suryagarh in Jaisalmer … the big party had a theme (in case you wonder) that was #lebaloriental !! I love you Tanya and Arvind! And happy birthday to Arvind! The warmest, most charming and kind people I know! My style was designed by @nikitajaisinghani in @gauravguptaofficial, ”the publication captioned.

What do you think about the appearance of KJo and the theme of the party?