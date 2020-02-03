Today, Karan Johar released the trailer of the protagonist of Vicky Kaushal Bhoot: Part One: The Enchanted Ship. The event was held in Mumbai and was also attended by the director of Bhoot, Bhanu Pratap Singh, along with one of the producers, Shashank Khaitan. On Saturday, KJo shared the announcement of the release date of its next director Takht, who received an enthusiastic response.

After testing the horror genre with Ghost Stories, Karan Johar is ready to direct the period drama “Takht.” This takes place during the Mughal era and is based on the story of Aurangzeb and Dara Sikoh. Today, at the launch of the Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship trailer, a reporter asked the winner of the Padma Shri award about making a movie like this at a time when Islamophobia is at its peak in the country.

Karan Johar answers why Takht is doing when “Islamophobia is at its peak in the country”

Karan Johar told reporters: “Dear, you are talking to a filmmaker who directed a movie called” My name is Khan. “My sensibilities towards religions around the world will always be on the point. That is something I believe as a human being. , as a citizen of this great country and, in general, as a citizen of the world. “

He added: “Sensitivity is for everyone and everything is something that we take very deep care of. In addition, Takht is not a story I wrote, history wrote that story. I just say it.”

Takht has a star cast consisting of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar. The premiere of the film is scheduled for Christmas 2021.

